A three-day strike called by railroad workers’ unions began in Belgium overnight. The strike will have an impact on trains operating between the Netherlands and Belgium. Additionally, the foggy weather on Tuesday morning was already causing problems at Eindhoven Airport and Schiphol Airport, as well as on the roadways.

The train strike in Belgium prompted the cancellation on Tuesday of five scheduled NS Intercity trains from Amsterdam Centraal to Brussels, the Dutch national rail operator said. Additionally, four trains running from Brussels-Zuid to Amsterdam in the morning and afternoon were also cancelled.

For the most part, the train between Maastricht and Liège will not run, though some limited service between the two cities may remain. Only about 15 percent of trains on the route between Roosendaal, Antwerp and Puurs will be cancelled, while the rest should operate as planned.

Thalys & Eurostar unaffected

The strike will not have an impact on the Thalys and Eurostar services. However, Eurostar warned its customers to give themselves extra time when traveling to or from the Brussels-Zuid station, and to frequently check travel planners.

The Belgian rail strike will have a more limited impact on Wednesday. The Intercity Brussels should run on schedule, as will most trains between Roosendaal, Antwerp and Puurs. About half of the trains between Maastricht and Liège will be cancelled. Little is known about the strike’s impact on Thursday.

Air traffic stop at Eindhoven Airport due to visibility issues

Meanwhile, fog set in at Eindhoven Airport on Tuesday morning. Most of the Netherlands was placed under a weather warning for low visibility, including Noord-Brabant. “At this moment, there is no air traffic to/from Eindhoven Airport because of fog,” the airport said.

The problems are expected to continue throughout the morning. Already, one flight arriving from Gdańsk was diverted to Maastricht.

Fog delaying dozens of arrival flights at Schiphol

According to European air traffic control service Eurocontrol, the fog was also likely to create issues in the airspace above Amsterdam. Arriving flights will be regulated due to low visibility at least through 10 a.m., according to a service update. Although the situation is improving, “delays remain moderate to high.”

Thus far, about 80 morning flights arriving at the country’s biggest airport were delayed for various reasons anywhere from a few minutes to nearly two hours. Over 30 departures were also delayed. The problem could have a knock-on effect later in the day, particularly if other European airports are affected by fog.

Nearly 700 kilometers of traffic jams

The fog was also meddlesome on the roadways, where 700 kilometers of traffic jams built up by 8:45 a.m., the ANWB said. The A2 was backed up at various points for about 80 kilometers in both directions, with heavier delays from Utrecht to Amsterdam, and from Breukelen to Utrecht-Centrum.

There were also significant delays on the A1, A4, A9, A12, A27, A28 and A50. On the A58, drivers could expect 40 minutes of extra travel time between Tilburg-Centrum Oost and Bavel. There were also problems on the stretch from De Baars to Oirschot, where a four-car pile up forced the shut down of at least one lane.