Schiphol and Eindhoven Airports will struggle for the rest of the day with the consequences of a foggy start to the day. Poor visibility resulted in over a dozen canceled flights and hundreds of delays.

Schiphol Airport reported eight canceled and 120 delayed departures and nine canceled and 120 delayed arrivals. Eindhoven Airport diverted eight arrivals and six departures, canceled two departing flights, and delayed four arrivals and seven departures.

A spokesperson for Schiphol told NL Times that fog at Schiphol and other European airports was the reason for most of the delays in and out of the airport. While meteorologists expected the visibility issues to clear up by the afternoon, the airport expected to need the rest of the day to resolve the resulting delays.

Rotterdam The Hague Airport reported no issues.