The Netherlands will once again play in the 5-3-2 formation on Tuesday in the last group match in the World Cup against the hosts Qatar. Manager Van Gaal is not planning to change to a different system despite the poor performance against Ecuador (1-1), he told reporters at the press conference in Doha.

“Qatar also plays a 5-3-2, so it will be like a chess match”, van Gaal said. “That is not always fun to watch, but it is a way to progress.”

Besides the goal from Cody Gakpo, the Netherlands created no significant chances against Ecuador. There were no crosses from the wingbacks from Daley Blind or Denzel Dumfries. “We have to improve in that,” according to Van Gaal.

If Oranje reaches the knockout stages, they will stop training in the daytime. Van Gaal has decided to move those times to the evening hours.

Oranje trains at 11:30 at this moment. When it is between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius. Van Gaal and his staff chose this time on purpose. “We needed to acclimatize, get used to the warmth and heat,” van Gaal explained.

The Dutch team has now been in Qatar for close to two weeks. “We are acclimatized now. That is why we are switching to evenings. It has all been researched scientifically”, according to van Gaal.

The Dutch national team has four points after two games and will be assured of a knockout place spot if they draw or beat Qatar.