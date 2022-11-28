The Netherlands is increasingly confronted with threats to national security. That threat comes from other countries like Russia and China, but also in a variety of ways. A warning about this was issued Monday afternoon by the country’s three intelligence services, the General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD), the Military Intelligence and Security Service (MIVD) and the National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security (NCTV).

The three services observed that the security of the territory of the Netherlands, the European Union and NATO is coming under further pressure. One of the causes is the war in Ukraine. Russia is not expected to attempt to battle with NATO countries, but the risks are growing because Russia occasionally makes threats with nuclear weapons. In addition, the Netherlands is still a target of State-sponsored hackers.

In a joint report, the services also wrote that other countries are trying to stir up unrest by using Dutch issues as a wedge. That interference threatens "the social and political stability" of the Netherlands, they said. The services cited the current economic problems as an example. Russia is trying to convince people "that these uncertainties are the result of anti-Russian decisions by Western policymakers," and not the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the three government agencies said.

The AIVD, MIVD and NCTV also warned of threats to “economic security.” They pointed to an example of malicious parties trying to target banks, the water supply or energy companies, although this has not yet happened in the Netherlands. "Not only is sabotage a risk, but also unwanted influence from other countries on these crucial facilities due to investments and acquisitions." A country like China could use this method as a way to try to get its hands on prized technology.

It is the second time that the three services have published a threat assessment of State actors. The first edition was published in February 2021.