The court in The Hague sentenced 33-year-old Olivier van de G. to 12 years in prison with institutionalized psychiatric treatment for sexually abusing and killing 14-year-old Esmee Kortekaas at the end of last year. According to the court, Van de G. “ended a 14-year-old girl’s life in a horrible way.”

According to the court, Van der G. is not guilty of murder because he did not have a premeditated plan to kill Esmee. He was convicted of manslaughter, removing her body, child sex abuse, and possession of child pornography. According to experts, Van de G. is less accountable and has a big risk of recurrence. The court, therefore, also imposed institutionalized psychiatric treatment on him. “It is irresponsible to let you return to society without treatment,” the judge said.

The Public Prosecution Service (OM) demanded 14 years in prison and compulsory treatment against Van de G. The OM also asked for a professional ban of five years for positions as a sports teacher, but the court did not agree.

A group of athletes found Esmee’s body in a playground on Melchior Treublaan in Leden on 31 December 2021. Van der G., her gymnastics teacher, confessed to having a sexual relationship with the girl and that she came to his home in Leiden. He claimed they got into an argument on 30 December. The OM said that Van der G. strangled Esmee during that argument, but he claims not to remember that.