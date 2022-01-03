The 32-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the death of a 14-year-old girl in Leiden was reportedly the girls athletics teacher, local media reported on Monday. He will remain in pre-trial detention for at least the next fourteen days. The case was brought before an examining magistrate in The Hague, who rendered the decision on Monday, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) reported.

The man is suspected of murder or manslaughter and sexual abuse. The victim, from Hazerswoude-Rijndijk, knew her alleged attacker, according to the (OM). The girl was found dead on Friday in Leiden, where the suspect resides.

The girl was reported missing around midnight on Thursday evening, December 30. The police launched an investigation and carried out searches at several locations. The next morning, a group of people training at a sports and recreation area told authorities they found a body on Melchior Treublaan in Leiden. It turned out to be missing girl's corpse. The suspect was arrested that same day.

Regional media outlet Omroep West reported Monday that the suspect is the victim's gymnastics teacher. The OM would not comment, because the man is being kept in restrictive custody, and can only maintain contact with his lawyer.

The news about the girl's death was a shock to Alphen aan den Rijn, which includes the girl's home village as part of the municipality. "Our thoughts go out to the girl's parents, family and friends," said Mayor Liesbeth Spies van Alphen aan den Rijn in a statement on Monday. "We can hardly imagine their grief. I am wishing a lot of strength in this difficult time to all relatives who will now miss her greatly."