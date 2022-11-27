Five children from Hulst were injured in a single car accident on the roadway parallel to the N290 near Zaamslag, a part of the Terneuzen municipality in Zeeland. The driver of the car, identified as a 27-year-old woman, is also from Hulst. She reportedly failed an initial breath test following the accident.

She and the five children ended up in a dry ditch when the car went off the road during the accident on Saturday afternoon. The three boys and two girls, between two and seven years old, were all taken to the hospital. However, the condition of the children was not revealed as of early Sunday morning.

The 27-year-old woman is the mother of two of the five children in the car. It is still unclear why the other three children were in the car with her.

A breathalyzer test showed that the woman might have been driving under the influence of alcohol. As a result, her driver's license was confiscated, and she was arrested and taken to the police station. The police drew blood from the 27-year-old to determine if she may have used drugs or alcohol.

The woman was later released from custody, but police did not say she was cleared of criminal suspicion.