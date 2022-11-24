Police in Oss arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was giving his father a ride on his scooter at the time. The 23-year-old victim, named Mohammed, was chased down the Leeuwerikhof by people in a white Mercedes before he was gunned down, his friends told local media.

Authorities raided a home on Geurdenhof, about three kilometers away, on Thursday morning. The new suspect was taken into custody there. He was identified as a resident of the building where he was captured, but his age was not released. He is at least the sixth arrest made in connection with the case.

The shooting happened in broad daylight on 14 April on a street where children were playing that sunny day. Less than a week later, a similar white Mercedes that may have been involved was found in Enschede. Two people were brought in the following day, and were released from custody. They are still considered suspects in the case. A second escape vehicle that may have been used was found in early May.

Two men, aged 22 and 26, were arrested on 7 September, and a 21-year-old was arrested two weeks later. All three are from Oss and were still in custody as of a week ago. Several homes were also searched during the month of October. On Thursday, police said, “A search was carried out in the house where the suspect was arrested. Goods were seized by the police.” No further details about the property seizure were made public.

At the time of the shooting, the incident divided the community. One resident called it a “mafia neighborhood,” with some noting other violent incidents there in the past. One woman said it is not safe to go out at night, while others said it is more normal and calm than people made it seem.

One of Mohammed's friends was at a nearby park when he heard the gunshot, he told Omroep Brabant. "We ran over here and I saw Mo laying there. I looked into his eyes and I saw him sink completely. I tried to keep him with us, but I couldn't. We wanted to resuscitate, but I have no idea how to do that."