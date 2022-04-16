A 23-year-old man in Oss was shot dead in broad daylight on Thursday afternoon while giving his father a ride on his scooter. The shooting took place in his neighborhood, located in a district in Schadewijk.

The victim, Mohammed, was chased down the street by a white Mercedes before being shot, one of his friends told Omroep Brabant. Many local residents witnessed the event, and his parents were also present during the police investigation on Thursday.

Mohammed's friend was at a nearby park when he heard the shot, he told Omroep Brabant. "We ran over here and I saw Mo laying there. I looked into his eyes and I saw him sink completely. I tried to keep him with us, but I couldn't. We wanted to resuscitate, but I have no idea how to do that."

One resident called the area a "mafia neighborhood." In the past, the municipality intervened due to the many violent incidents in the area. Neighbors are divided on how safe the neighborhood is –– some say it is like any other, while one source told Omroep Brabant she does not go out at night anymore.

“It is of course terrible if something like this happens on a sunny day, in a street where children play in the street," wrote Oss Mayor Wobine Buijs-Glaudemans, following the event. "This has a major impact on everyone who lives there. Residential areas must be safe. So this just shouldn't happen.”

Police are still looking for the perpetrator, according to Omroep Brabant.