Snow and ice on the roads could cause dangerous driving conditions in the northeast of the Netherlands on Monday morning, the meteorological institute KNMI warned. The central provinces are also dealing with fog reducing visibility to less than 200 meters in many places. The KNMI issued code yellow warnings.

Snow and chilly temperatures are causing ice to form on the roads in some parts of the country. The icy roads warning applies to Groningen, Friesland, Drenthe, Overijssel, and Flevoland until 9:00 a.m.

Goedemorgen! Helaas lang stil staan vanwege ongeval.. glad door sneeuw hier. pic.twitter.com/msT5NqP9cY — Emiel van den Boomen (@vandenboomen) November 21, 2022

The meteorological institute also issued a code yellow fog warning for Noord-Brabant, Gelderland, Utrecht, Noord-Holland, Gelderland, Flevoland, and Overijssel. The fog reduces visibility to less than 200 meters, but should dissipate by noon.

For both the icy roads and poor visibility, the KNMI urged road users to drive slowly and keep a safe following distance.

Monday will be chilly and mostly cloudy but with some room for the sun to show its face. There will be a few showers, and maximums will range between 2 degrees in the north and 9 degrees in the south.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with some showers in the west. Maximums will climb no higher than 8 degrees.

The rest of the week will look much the same, with little chance of sun and showers expected every day. Maximums could climb a bit higher from Thursday, maybe reaching 12 or 13 degrees.

Sneeuw in Borne ❄️ pic.twitter.com/Uw6KVRHlbL — Odette ter Braak (@OdetteterBraak) November 20, 2022

Er is aardig wat sneeuw bij gekomen vannacht☃️ pic.twitter.com/Ea7Kmm7mjx — roeliedk (@roeliedk) November 21, 2022