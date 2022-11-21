A header from PSV winger Cody Gakpo and a late goal by Davy Klaassen gave the Netherlands a winning start in their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. The match seemed to be going towards a stalemate before the 23-year-old headed home to break the deadlock.

It was far from a perfect performance from Louis van Gaal’s men, who will be hoping for more attacking danger in their next few matches. Despite this, they were good value for the win, with Frenkie de Jong fumbling the most significant chance of the game before the goal.

Louis van Gaal named the team that was expected after his press conference yesterday. Andries Noppert plays his first game for the Netherlands in goal. Senegal was missing their talisman Radio Mane after he was forced to leave the squad with injury.

Oranje made a good start as Vincent Janssen’s clever pass found Cody Gakpo, but his cross was not accurate enough to reach Steven Bergwijn, who was ready to slide home.

Senegal grew into the game, with the match being pretty even. Watford winger Ismaila Sarr was a constant thorn in The Netherlands side, with Matthijs de Ligt struggling to contain the 24-year-old.

Despite this, the most significant chance of the first half fell to Frenkie de Jong. After a counter-attack, the midfielder was one-on-one with the keeper, but he took too long to release his shot, losing possession and the opportunity.

Andries Noppert had to make his first save after 64 minutes when Boulaye Dia hit a quick shot from the turn. The young Heerenveen keeper was able to knock it wide.

Senegal grew in confidence as they got their biggest chance of the match less than ten minutes later. Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye was completely free to shoot from the edge of the area. Luckily for the Netherlands, the shot was straight at Noppert.

Oranje took the lead just when everyone was bracing themselves for a goalless game. Frenkie de Jong atoned for his earlier error by delivering a lofted cross into the box, which found Gakpo, who beat goalkeeper Edouardo Mendy to the ball to nod the ball home.

The Netherlands doubled their lead with the last kick of the match. A breakaway found Memphis Depay, whose shot was palmed away by Mendy right to the onrushing Davy Klaassen, who bundled it home to score his 11th goal for his country.

The next World Cup match for van Gaal’s men is on Friday against Wales. Wales will face the United States on Monday evening in the other game of this group.