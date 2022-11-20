After over thirty years of management, Louis van Gaal will start his last job on Monday. Senegal is the Netherlands' first opponent at the World Cup in Qatar. The 71-year-old is incredibly confident; he told a full press hall in Doha.

"This group really wants to do the things that we have agreed upon. Not every group wants that", according to van Gaal. "The group at the WC in 2014 wanted that too, but the quality on average in the squad is higher now." The Netherlands finished third on the world stage eight years ago, also with van Gaal as manager.

Van Gaal will surprise on Monday in all likeliness by starting Andries Noppert in goal. The SC Heerenveen goalkeeper has not played a single match yet for The Netherlands and was first part of the squad in September during the last two games of the Nations League. Noppert was a part of the starting lineup at training on Saturday, according to sources around the players of the Netherlands team. Van Gaal always organizes a match two days before kick-off with 11 starters facing 11 reserve players.

"I know who will start as keeper, but you don't. I never tell anyone my team", said the national team manager, who did let slip that Memphis Depay will not be starting. The top scorer of the Netherlands has not played for two months for his club side FC Barcelona due to a hamstring injury. Vincent Janssen will begin in his position.

Senegal manager Aliou Cisse was just about able to call up Moussa N'Diaye for the World Cup. The Anderlecht defender will replace the injured Sadio Mane.

Star player Mane was called up for the World Cup squad last week, despite picking up an injury in his right calf days before. After a medical evaluation, it was proven that the Bayern Munich forward was injured to the point that he needed surgery on Thursday. Therefore Mane had to leave the World Cup.