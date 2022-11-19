The members of the VVD political party voted by a large majority in favor of the new law on the distribution of asylum seekers. With the new law municipalities can be forced to take in refugees. It is expected to come into effect in February 2023.

The new law still has to go through the Senate and the Tweede Kamer, but the VVD members have agreed to the law during the Saturday vote, which should mean peace within the governing coalition. Otherwise, the rift within the VVD would have likely flared up again.

VVD members supported the law, which was written by their own party member, Secretary of State Eric van der Burg (Asylum and Migration). A motion by party member Ietje Jacobs was adopted with 77 percent of the vote at the VVD conference.

A second motion, against the law, was rejected, receiving support from only a quarter of the members present. The VVD party initially opposed the distribution law, but nevertheless agreed after promises from VVD leader Mark Rutte to reduce the influx of asylum seekers. The fact that VVD members, despite a fierce discussion, support the asylum law in a large majority, is a relief to responsible State Secretary Eric van der Burg.

According to party leader and Prime Minister Mark Rutte, it is "especially important that there has been a good discussion" and that that struggle was also visible at the party's congress. This shows that the party is "anything but an applause machine", said Rutte. Recently, there has been frequent criticism that the VVD members are giving the party leadership too much of a free hand, which has led to agitations among the members.

Despite a clear majority in favor of Van der Burg's bill, Rutte says it has nevertheless remained exciting. "I didn't know how it would turn out either. Of course, there were a lot of people there."

During the discussion at the conference in Rotterdam, it became clear to Van der Burg that there was enough support. "But it's nice if it turns out during the vote that the party is behind you." The opponents were then fewer, but they were fierce in their resistance. Van der Burg is not shocked by that. "I expected that too."

Supporters and opponents of the law do agree that fewer asylum seekers should come to the Netherlands. "So it is clear what the VVD is giving me and the other members of the cabinet as a total assignment," says Van der Burg. "So we're going to work on that."

Rutte also promised members his "personal commitment" to limit the influx. He sees this not only as an obligation of effort, but also as an obligation of result: "I really want to get it done."

The parliamentary party’s spokesperson for asylum issues, Ruben Brekelmans, feels the statement of the members as giving them momentum and backing. Support both for the law and for "doing everything we can to reduce that asylum flow".