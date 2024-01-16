The VVD in the Eerste Kamer supports the controversial law about the distribution of asylum seekers in the Netherlands. Senator Marian Kaljouw signalled her party's support during the second term of debate in the upper house of Parliament on Tuesday evening.

With the support of the right wing party, a majority of the Senate is now in favor of the law. The proposal aims to ensure a fair distribution of asylum seekers among municipalities.

A majority means the law can take effect on February 1. The vote is expected to take place next Tuesday.

“We must divide the task more fairly,” Kaljouw said. The VVD does not want to abandon policymakers in the Netherlands. One of the reasons for voting in favor is the wish of municipalities and provinces to be able to operate within terms of the law.

On behalf of all 342 municipalities, 12 provinces, 12 King's Commissioners and the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA), Mayor of Dronten Jean Paul Gebben asked the Senate on Tuesday afternoon to "vote with head, heart and gut, and not to vote politically" when it comes to the issue. "I am practically saying we are begging you to vote for the dispersal law," Gebben said when presenting a joint petition to Alexander van Hattem, the chair of the Senate Committee on Immigration and Asylum .

"We have 63,000 asylum seekers in the Netherlands and we must ensure they are well-received throughout the country," he emphasized. The presentation was attended by, among others, Mayors Pieter Verhoeve of Gouda, Liesbeth Spies of Alphen aan den Rijn and Floor Vermeulen of Wageningen. Deputy Jan de Reus of the Province of Flevoland and Jetta Klijnsma, King's Commissioner in Drenthe, were also present.

The VVD faction in the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of Parliament, previously voted against the measure. The difficulty in handling the arrival and distribution of people seeking asylum in the Netherlands was a key factor in the collapse of the fourth Cabinet of Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Rutte, who is also a member of the VVD, suddenly took a much tougher stance over the issue with his coalition parties last summer. The Cabinet collapsed within hours of that meeting.