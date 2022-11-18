The man suspected of killing two women in Almelo and shooting a crossbow at a third victim and two police officers recognizes himself from the images. “But I can’t believe I’m capable of something like that,” suspect Kenzo K. said in court in Almelo on Friday.

For at least five minutes, penetrating screams can be heard in the background of a 33-year-old nurse’s call to emergency number 112, according to the criminal file. At 9:14 a.m. on 17 September 2021, the nurse called the emergency line in a panic when a man forced open the front door from outside. The woman was at the home to care for a 70-year-old woman. The woman’s 52-year-old niece is at the front door, doing her best to keep the man out. “There’s a man at the door with a knife. He’s forcing his way inside, now, help, help!” screams the nurse. While the nurse is on the phone on the balcony, the splintering of wood can be heard in the background as the man enters the home.

Minute by minute, the chairman of the court went through what happened that day with suspect Kenzo K. in a crowded courtroom. The nurse fell from the balcony and was then shot at with a crossbow. Shots were also fired at two police officers. K. recognizes himself in footage recorded by bystanders. Then that must have been you, the judge asked. “There is no other way,” the suspect responded. But he doesn’t remember anything of that day.

First responders first discovered the 52-year-old woman. Police officers dragged her out of the home, and paramedics confirmed her death. She had 17 stab wounds on her body. The body of the 70-year-old woman had nine stab wounds. She was found dead on the couch.

A police officer from the Special Interventions Service overpowered K. by shooting him in the chest at around 10:00 a.m. that day. Inside the victim’s home, it turned out that the perpetrator damaged the front door with a knife. A bedroom door had also been penetrated with a knife four times. There was blood from the 52-year-old victim in that bedroom. DNA material from both victims was later found on K’s socks and under his nails.

Today was the first of four days set aside for this trial.