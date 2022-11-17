There was a possible explosion at a record label’s office on Hoogstraat in Rotterdam early this morning. Locals were woken by a loud bang and found the company’s window shattered. Early on Monday morning, perpetrators threw a heavy firework into the office.

The police confirmed that this was the second attack on the record label this week, though they didn’t call it an explosion but attempted arson. “Around 4:20 a.m., the window of the building, where a record label is located, was destroyed, and a small fire broke out for a short time.”

Emergency services quickly got the fire under control. They evacuated surrounding homes while they extinguished the fire. Residents could return home a short time later.

A man who lives across the street from the record label told Rijnmond that a loud bang and shattering glass woke him. When he looked out the window, he saw glass scattered across the street. “You notice that the neighborhood feels less safe,” he said. “I don’t personally feel unsafe, but there is a nasty atmosphere.”

The police are investigating and call on witnesses to come forward.