With the verdict in the MH17 case "we have come a step closer to finding truth and justice for the victims and the surviving relatives," said Prime Minister Mark Rutte in an initial reaction. Three suspects were sentenced to life imprisonment, a fourth was acquitted on all charges related to the disaster.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine in July 2014, killing 298 people, a majority of whom were Dutch citizens. The plane was downed by a Russian Buk missile, the court found.

The verdict is not the final piece of the puzzle, according to the prime minister. "All parties can now appeal and so this judgment is not irrevocable." But an "important step" has been taken, he added.

Now that there is a verdict in the MH17 trial, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima are keeping all the relatives of the victims in their thoughts. The royal family made this known in a response that was distributed on Twitter. "Your grief will always be palpable," said the royal couple. "We wish that this milestone gives you some space to process the loss of your loved ones."

Ukraine said it was an important signal that a Dutch court has ruled that a Russian-made missile downed flight MH17. It is a sign to the world, including Russia, that every war crime committed by the Russians is being recorded, investigated and judged, the Ukrainians concluded.

President Volodimir Zelenskyy emphasized that there must be consequences for those responsible, because "the feeling of impunity leads to new crimes". He called the punishment of "all Russian atrocities, then and now" inevitable.

Ukraine was invaded eight years ago by the Russians, who took Crimea and either invaded the east of the country or supported separatist movements there. Russia launched a new offensive early this year. The Russians say they are supporting the pro-Russian insurgents in the region where the rocket was fired at the Boeing 777 passenger jet in 2014.

Minister of Justice Dilan Yeşilgöz also does not see the verdict in the MH17 case as the final piece in the case about the passenger plane, "however important the verdict is." During a debate, the minister referred to the case against Russia that is still pending at the European Court of Human Rights.

"The Netherlands will continue to fight with allies for truth, justice and accountability for all who have been touched by this tragedy," said the minister. She also said that her thoughts are with the relatives of the victims of the plane crash.

The verdict in the MH17 case "shows that justice prevails", Minister Kajsa Ollongren (Defense) said. It is important for the next of kin, but also for Dutch Defense employees, according to the minister.

"Defense personnel have contributed, among other things, to a dignified repatriation [of remains]. Thanks to them and many others, we are now marking an important moment of truth, justice and accountability for the victims and their families."