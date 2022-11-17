Police in the Netherlands and the Public Prosecution Service expect they will have more information about a potential follow-up investigation into the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17. They will say more “as soon as possible” about those responsible for shooting down the aircraft as it flew over eastern Ukraine in July 2014.

"Who pressed the button, who is even higher in the tree. The investigation has not stopped," said Andy Kraag, head of the National Criminal Investigations Division at the Dutch police department. The Public Prosecution Service said it expects to be able to provide more clarity on this in the spring.

Three of four suspects brought to trial in March 2020 were convicted on Thursday and sentenced to life imprisonment. The fourth suspect was acquitted due to a lack of evidence. "Today justice has been delivered for the victims and the surviving relatives," said Kraag. He added he is "appropriately proud" of the team that spent years investigating the plane crash, and feels "a slight disappointment" that a suspect has been acquitted.

Prosecutors have two weeks from the date of the ruling to decide if they will appeal the decision. Those convicted can also lodge an appeal.

The three convicted men did not appear in court at any point during the trial. Kraag stated he wants to remain realistic, saying, "the chance that they will appear here is quite small." The suspects are all already on national and international wanted lists. "These sentences do not expire. If there is an opportunity to arrest them in the future, we will do so immediately. But the reality is that it is difficult at the moment."

Meanwhile, Russia said it believed the court proceedings in the Netherlands were not impartial and said it deeply regrets this, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in response to the verdict. Two of the three men convicted are Russian citizens and former secret service agents, and Russia will not extradite its nationals who were triedd in absentia to the Netherlands, a leading member of parliament immediately announced.

Moscow said it regrets that the court "disregarded the principles of impartiality in the MH17 case.” The Russians also called the ruling politically motivated. During the trial, the court was "under unprecedented pressure from Dutch politicians, prosecutors and the media to impose a politically motivated outcome," the ministry said.

Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgöz said she learned of Russia's reaction, but did not want to comment. "One can still appeal," said the minister. "Everything I say can impact such a case and you just don’t want that at all."