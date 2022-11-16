The province of Gelderland is not allowed to shoot wolves using paintball guns for the time being, the Central Netherlands district court in a preliminary injunction issued on Wednesday. The province had confirmed that enforcers were ready to take paintball guns in the field, and intended to use the weapons waiver previously granted to exempt them from punishment if they strike the wolf, but the court will not allow the process pending another hearing in the case next week.

Since the end of October, enforcers have been allowed to shoot at wolves with paintball guns to scare them off, the court explained. A special exemption was granted for this by the executive board of the province. Animal and wildlife protection organization Faunabescherming then asked the preliminary relief court to suspend this exemption until their objection has been considered.

The court pointed out that a paintball gun has not been used against wolves before, and can seriously injure the animals. "This makes the case so urgent that the preliminary relief judge had to make an immediate decision, a so-called [interim] order. The exemption may not be used at this time, and it is therefore not possible to shoot at the wolf with paintball guns."

Faunabescherming said it was pleased with the judge's decision. "Shooting wolves with paintballs is against all applicable rules and is not included in the current wolf plan. It is completely unclear what damage the wolf will suffer from this," said a spokesperson.

The province of Gelderland said it will comply with the order and wait for the next court hearing, a press officer said in a response.

This decision will apply until the provisional relief judge can consider the matter more substantively. That will happen on 23 November.