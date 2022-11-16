Albert Heijn will open an automated Home Shop Center (HSC) in Barendrecht next year. In this HSC, employees won’t have to pack non-perishable products from the shelves to fill online orders because robots will do that automatically, the company announced.

The Dutch supermarket chain is working with Swisslog, a global warehouse automation and software supplier, to automate its new HSC. The system uses robots and bins to quickly collect loose products, like a jar of peanut butter or a tube of toothpaste, to fill online orders. “Nearly 300 robots will soon be driving through the HSC to collect the ordered groceries. This makes the work easier for employees,” Albert Heijn said.

The new location, covering over 25,000 square meters, will also be sustainable. The completely gas-free building will be equipped with solar panels, an energy-efficient cold store, energy-efficient LED lighting, and a heat pump for temperature control in the offices.

“In this new Home Shop Center, innovation and sustainability come together,” said Albert Heijn CEO Marit van Egmond, calling them the main themes in the supermarket’s goal to make better food accessible for everyone. “We look forward to working with Swisslog, whose smart automation solution makes work more efficient and lighter, with our colleagues continuing to play a vital role in delivering groceries to our customers.”

Construction of the new building is already underway. Albert Heijn plans to open the location in the autumn of next year. The HSC will deliver 45,000 orders to customers’ homes per week.