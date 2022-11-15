Rail company NS and Schiphol Airport are pleased that the Cabinet is investing billions of euros in infrastructure. The Cabinet announced about 4 billion euros in investments in public transport, a large part of which goes to the rail.

NS CEO Wouter Koolmees is overjoyed that the Cabinet opted for “green mobility” like the train and the bicycle. “That’s a good thing because climate change does not wait, a million new homes do not wait, and the expected growth of train passengers in the future also requires action now.”

Schiphol considers the decision to invest so much money in infrastructure “historic.” Among other things, the extension of the Noord-Zuid line to Schiphol and Hoofddorp can count on the airport’s approval. “It provides space in the Schiphol tunnel. This space can then be used by both national and international trains,” said CFO Robert Carsouw.

KLM is also enthusiastic about this. “With this initiative, the airport will be much better and sustainably reachable with public transport,” said the airline. KLM wants customers to travel short distances by train to Schiphol and then transfer to further KLM flights.

The Amsterdam alderman Melanie van der Horst (traffic and transport), also chairman of the Amsterdam Transport Region, said that the investments mean the growing number of travelers can be transported in a “sustainable way.” “More than 1.7 million people now travel to and from our region for study or work every day, and that will increase a lot in the coming years.”