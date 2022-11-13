A power outage caused a serious disruption to trains running to and from Utrecht Centraal on Sunday evening. The issue was first acknowledged by national rail operator NS at about 7:45 p.m.

About 20 minutes later, the NS said, “The power outage at Utrecht Centraal has been partially repaired. Sprinters will continue to run on all routes as will Intercity trains, where possible.”

The power was restored close to 8:45 p.m., the NS said, and added that the delays caused by the interruption would gradually decrease. it was not immediately clear how long it would take to restore all service. The issue was affecting routes connecting Utrecht with Amsterdam, Leiden, The Hague, Rotterdam, Den Bosch, Arnhem, Amersfoort, Hilversum and Schothorst, as well as all stops in between on those routes. The power failure also had an impact on the route between Amersfoort Centraal and Ede-Wageningen.

The NS advised passengers to keep a close eye on the the online travel planner if they need to travel by train Sunday night. Those using the trains on Monday may also want to check the NS website before departing for a train station to make sure the full timetable is up and running.

“The journey planner has been adjusted, you can plan your trip in the journey planner to see which journeys are carried out,” a customer service representative said on social media. “Keep an eye on the travel planner for any changes.”

Separately, the NS warned passengers about a disruption on the Eindhoven-Venlo route. “There are no trains between Helmond and Horst Sevenum due to a collision.” Service in that area could be restored by 11:30 p.m.

Additionally, a major maintenance program started early on Sunday morning at the station in Amsterdam Zuid. No trains will stop at that station, or depart from that station for the next two weeks. There will also be fewer trains in the Schiphol region until the track work is completed.