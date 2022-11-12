PSV Eindhoven finished 2022 with a disappointing loss at home to AZ Alkmaar. The Eindhoven side knew that title rivals Ajax had dropped points earlier in the evening against FC Emmen; however, with this loss, Ajax leapfrogged them in the League table with Feyenoord still to play tomorrow. Vangelis Pavlidis scored for AZ.

Hobie Verhulst kept his place in the AZ side despite being at fault for two goals last weekend in the loss to RKC Waalwijk. PSV was unchanged compared to the previous week against Ajax.

AZ took the lead after 17 minutes after a rare mistake by Joey Veerman gave Jesper Karlsson a chance to send Vangelis Pavlidis through on goal, who converted the opportunity chipping the ball over the onrushing Walter Benitez.

PSV started to wake up at this point as Cody Gakpo missed a chance to level after 23 minutes. A flick by Luuk de Jong found the winger, who headed the ball wide before burying his head in the Philips stadium turf.

Ruud van Nistelrooij's side came closer a short while later as Erick Gutierrez struck the post after extending Gakpo's cross with a backward header.

Ten minutes later, it was AZ's turn to hit the woodwork as Tijjani Rijnders played a neat one-two with Pavlidis before unleashing a hard shot that cannoned back off the bar.

Despite making three substitutions, PSV could not trouble AZ much in the second half. Noni Madueke hit the post after putting the ball through Milos Kerkez's legs.

The Eindhoven side was met with whistles at full-time as the Eindhoven crowd showed their displeasure at the performance. Both sides will take a six-week break as the World Cup in Qatar is played. The first match back for PSV is on the 7th of January against Sparta Rotterdam. AZ return on the same day to face Vitesse. Despite the poor recent form, AZ finished this year just one point behind PSV in fourth.