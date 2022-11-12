Image
Officially warmest Nov. 12 ever measured in the Netherlands
It is officially the warmest Nov. 12 ever measured in the country. According to Weeronline, it became 16.2 degrees at the national weather station in De Bilt, Utrecht on Saturday at 2:50 p.m., putting the old record from 1995 out of the books. The old record stood at 15.9 degrees.
It is the seventh heat record for a given date this year. Temperature records were also broken on Oct. 28 and 29 at the end of last month. In contrast, there has only been one record for a cold day.
Sunday will also be very sunny and warm for the time of year. In the following days, the afternoon temperature will gradually drop.
Reporting by ANP