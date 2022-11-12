It is officially the warmest Nov. 12 ever measured in the country. According to Weeronline, it became 16.2 degrees at the national weather station in De Bilt, Utrecht on Saturday at 2:50 p.m., putting the old record from 1995 out of the books. The old record stood at 15.9 degrees.

It is the seventh heat record for a given date this year. Temperature records were also broken on Oct. 28 and 29 at the end of last month. In contrast, there has only been one record for a cold day.

Sunday will also be very sunny and warm for the time of year. In the following days, the afternoon temperature will gradually drop.