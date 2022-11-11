The Trimbos Institute launched a study into stress and performance pressure among students. The study - the first of its kind - should provide more insight into the causes and offer advice for universities, colleges, students, and the government to prevent or reduce it.

Last year, the Monitor Mental Health and Substance Use of Students showed that almost all students (97 percent) experience stress, half of whom said they felt a great deal of tension. More than half of the students surveyed said they experienced mental health problems or mental exhaustion, and more than a quarter were determined to be heavy or excessive drinkers.

Trimbos Institute researcher Jolien Dopmeijer told Nieuwsuur that students have a lot to stress about these days. “Think of the coronavirus, housing crisis, energy crisis, a huge student debt, and the climate crisis on top of that. Students are really concerned about the survival of this world.”

Increased stress can lead to physical health problems and increased substance use. Dopmeijer doesn’t want to speculate on the results of its study. “But we are concerned and take these signals seriously,” she said to the program.

Trimbos will work with the Expertise Center for Inclusive Education (ECIO) and the public health institute RIVM for this study. The results are expected in June next year.