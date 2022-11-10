The Dutch broadcasting rights for all UEFA club football matches were awarded to Ziggo Sport, the company announced on Thursday. The company plans to allow matches involving Dutch clubs to be streamed for free in the Netherlands when its broadcast contract begins in mid-2024.

Ziggo Sport’s deal will last for three football seasons, and involves the exclusive rights for all Champions League, Europa League and Conference League matches. “This brings the most important European club competitions under one roof for the first time. All matches and highlights can be seen exclusively at Ziggo Sport,” the company said in a statement.

Those who do not have access to the Ziggo Sport television channel will still be able to watch the matches in which Dutch clubs participate. Those games will be streamed for free within the Netherlands on the Ziggo GO app. The broadcaster will develop more programming around the matches as well.

Ziggo Sport would not disclose the amount they paid to obtain the rights from UEFA. “We believe that the best sports content belongs on the largest sports channel in the Netherlands,” said Marcel Beerthuizen, the channel’s director.

The channel is free for all customers who use Ziggo’s telecom services. The sports channel also shows top level football matches from Spain, France and Italy, as well as UEFA Nations League matches and qualifiers for both the World Cup and the European Championships.