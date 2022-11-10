Two more people were arrested in connection with a suspected kidnapping that happened in Eindhoven in September. The case is linked to an incident where authorities stopped a van that looked like it was prepared for the abduction of an individual. A total of four people have been taken into custody in the case thus far, police said on Thursday.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01f178L77r8

The latest suspects detained are a 33-year-old man from Oosterhout, Limburg, and a 31-year-old man from Rotterdam. They were arrested on Monday.

Police said they were notified of a suspicious situation possibly involving weapons on Spanvlinderplein in Eindhoven on 28 September. Officers arriving on the scene claimed they found a white delivery van at the location. Inside, the cargo area was completely lined with plastic and there were extra locks on the doors.

Simultaneously, another report was made to authorities by an adult who claimed he had been kidnapped and held against his will. Police in Eindhoven placed the two men found with the van into custody on suspicion of involvement in a kidnapping.

"The duo could not clearly explain why the van looked this way," police said at the time. The suspects were identified as being a 24-year-old from Eindhoven, and a 28-year-old from Geldrop-Mierlo. Their van was also seized.

However, six weeks later, police were still trying to establish a link between the victim and the others. "The detectives are busy with the investigation and are looking at the relationship between this man, the white van and the suspects," police said Thursday.

Authorities asked for witnesses to come forward. They wanted to speak with anyone who saw or heard something suspicious near the Spanvlinderplein and Vuurvlinderstraat in Eindhoven between about 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on 28 September. Anyone with video or camera images from that area was also asked to contact authorities.