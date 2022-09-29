The police arrested two men in Eindhoven on Wednesday evening. They were caught driving a van that was fully set up to kidnap people, complete with heavy locks on the sliding doors and plastic covering the entire cargo hold. The van also had what seemed to be a cool box in the corner, Omroep Brabant reports.

The police forced the van off the road at Spanvlinderplein at around 10:45 p.m. Officers in bulletproof vests pulled two men from the vehicle. A cop on the street told the broadcaster that they were “serious criminals.” The two men in black hoodies stood handcuffed next to their van for some time before the police took them in for questioning.

A police spokesperson told the broadcaster that they suspect the van was previously used to kidnap someone. The police arrested the two men on suspicion of involvement in the abduction. They are in custody for questioning, and a forensic team is investigating the van.