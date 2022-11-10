The police arrested two suspects of human trafficking this week. They are suspected of sexually exploiting several women by forcing them to work as sex workers, the police said on Thursday.

The police started this investigation in March 2022 when the Rotterdam police came across a 19-year-old sex worker showing clear signs of exploitation. The investigation quickly revealed more victims - a 34-year-old woman from Amsterdam and a 20-year-old woman from Rotterdam. The police described them as “vulnerable women.”

The first suspect, a 25-year-old man from Rotterdam, was arrested on Tuesday, November 8. The second suspect, a 26-year-old woman from Raamsdonksveer, turned herself in at a police station in Breda the next day. Both are in custody on charges of human trafficking.