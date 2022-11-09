Singer Glennis Grace got 200 hours of community service on Wednesday for a violent incident in an Amsterdam branch of Jumbo in February this year. In the verdict, the court of Amsterdam spoke of considerable violence. Supermarket employees “didn’t stand a chance and suffered pain,” the court said.

Glennis Grace was present at the verdict, the only one of the five suspects to attend. The court found the singer guilty of public violence but acquitted her of assault because the supermarket employee was not injured by her push. She was also acquitted of threats because there was not enough evidence to prove it, according to the court.

Surveillance footage of the incident showed three supermarket workers being kicked and beaten by a group of five adults and two minors on the evening of Saturday, February 12. Glenda Batta (44), as the singer is actually called, pushed an employee with a flat hand and hit them with her knee. She was the first to lash out, the judge said. And her group immediately turned violent.

According to the court, it was a planned attack and Batta initiated it. "You are responsible for that," said the judge. In determining the sentence, he took into account that her career has been damaged. Because she had a clean criminal record, the court found the demanded conditional prison sentence of one month unnecessary and community service appropriate.

Earlier in the evening, the singer’s then-15-year-old son got kicked out of the store for smoking an electronic cigarette while shopping. He resisted violently, throwing shopping baskets, and he fell. According to his mother, he came home with a bloody face, and she decided to go set things straight.

Her son Anthony and his 15-year-old friend were tried by a juvenile court and will hear their verdict on Thursday.

The court sentenced the other four suspects to between 50 and 200 hours of community service. Batta's ex-boyfriend Dion K. (27) and Batta's nephew Jonathan L. (20) got 200 hours of community service. Reginald K. (51), the father of Anthony's friend, got 50 hours of community service.