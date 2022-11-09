Two days after their arrest, police were still holding five of the activists arrested during a city council meeting in Emmen where they protested against the use of blackface to portray Zwarte Piet. Police said on Wednesday that the five were still in jail because their identities had not been established.

Demonstrators disrupted the council meeting in Emmen because they want changes to be made to the appearance of the Pieten at the Sinterklaas arrival party in the Drenthe. Officially, they were arrested for trespassing because they remained seated in the debate hall even after repeated calls to leave the council chamber.

Twelve people in total were arrested on Monday at city hall, including seven who were eventually released from custody. Extinction Rebellion activists claimed responsibility for the protest.

They said they wanted to express solidarity with the anti-racism movement and the demonstrations organized by Kick Out Zwarte Piet.