Teenagers often experience sexual violence. Adolescents are also more likely to fall victim to a crime than younger children, according to the Victim Monitor for sexual violence against children from 2017 to 2021.

The report spoke of a “worrying picture” of sexual violence and sexual harassment among young people between the ages of 15 and 17. Thirty-five percent of 13 to 17-year-olds came into the police’s picture as victims of sexual violence in five years. That was 14 percent among 0 to 12-year-olds. In more than half of the cases, the children again fall victim to a sexual offense or experience serious violence. The National Rapporteur on Human Trafficking and Sexual Violence, Conny Rijken, called the study's conclusions “disturbing.”

According to the report, an estimated 95,000 teenage girls and about 34,500 teenage boys have experienced sexual violence or sexual harassment at least once. These estimates are based on Statistics Netherlands figures.

The report called for more effective prevention and appropriate help for victims. It is unclear whether the existing measures to prevent sexual violence have any effect. The report also called that “worrying.” Introducing measures that ultimately prove ineffective can worsen the problem, the rapporteur warned.

The government should take the lead in providing schools and aid organizations with a “stronger direction” in education about sexuality and sexual diversity. For example, older teenagers should also get sexual and relational education. At present, that is only compulsory in primary education, and lower secondary education, said the rapporteur. “While it is precisely the older teenagers who often have to deal with sexually transgressive behavior. And that at the age when they are fully engaged in exploring relationships and their sexuality.”

There must also be appropriate help for children who were victims of a sex crime. It is currently unclear where they should go for this help. “Help is not always available, and the help is fragmented.”