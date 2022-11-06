A pilot project in which central heating boilers in homes run on hydrogen was authorized to continue. The project, run by grid operator Liander, is the first of its kind in the Netherlands.

Supervisor Authority for Consumers & Markets (ACM) has given permission for the project in Lochem near Zutphen. The watchdog believes it is important that companies gain experience with hydrogen, as it is expected to play an important role in the energy supply going forward. State Supervision of Mines will check the safety of the hydrogen transport.

Ten existing homes in the Lochem project will be fitted with a combination boiler that runs on hydrogen instead of gas. From now on, the gas pipes to those houses will be used to supply hydrogen.

Experiments are also planned in Wagenborgen in Groningen, Stad aan 't Haringvliet in Zuid-Holland and Hoogeveen in Drenthe. As with gas, an odorant is added to hydrogen so that residents can smell a leak.

At the moment there is no legislation regarding hydrogen projects. ACM has drawn up temporary rules to safeguard the rights of consumers. For example, households should be able to decide for themselves whether they will participate in a pilot project and there should be no difference for consumers between heating on gas and hydrogen. There must also always be sufficient hydrogen and the costs must be clear to consumers.