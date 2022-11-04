The construction and technology sector has drawn up a plan to fill 60,000 vacancies by attracting refugees and temporary workers from outside the European Union. Major staff shortages are standing in the way of the energy transition and construction, and it is time for unorthodox measures, VNO-NCW and MKB-Nederland said.

“It is really five minutes to midnight,” said VNO-NCW director Ingrid Thijssen. “Without unconventional solutions, the Netherlands will literally get stuck on many fronts due to the lack of technicians.”

The organizations want to double the influx of personnel by recruiting more from abroad and keep the outflow to a minimum. They also want to prepare more starters and lateral entrants for the sector with training. Robotization and digitization of the industry should also reduce the number of vacancies.

The two organizations, representing large and small businesses in the Netherlands, submitted their plans to Minister Micky Adriaansens of Economic Affairs. The Minister said the Cabinet is also working on an action plan, according to NU.nl. “And I think this plan is very much in line with that. We must therefore ensure that we act together.”