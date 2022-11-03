Three people died in an accident during a police chase on the N50 near Kampen, the Overijssel police said on Twitter. Two cars were involved in the accident on Wednesday night.

The police first reported the accident at 10:43 p.m. They confirmed three deaths at 1:11 a.m. The police are investigating what happened and couldn’t say anything about the victims’ identities.

The police chase was prompted by a violent incident in Bedum, in the province of Groningen. The police responded to the report at around 6:30 p.m. “A suspect then fled. An investigation showed that the suspect’s car was on the N50, and then the pursuit started,” a police spokesperson said to NOS.

Photos from the scene show two heavily damaged vehicles.

The accident happened on the Eiland bridge. The N50 was closed for several hours as emergency services helped victims of the accident and cleared the road. The road was opened to traffic again around 5:00 a.m., according to the ANWB.