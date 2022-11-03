The three people killed in an accident on the N50 near Kampen during a police chase on Wednesday were the domestic violence suspect the police were chasing and a couple from Emmeloord. The couple wasn’t involved in the police chase at all, the police said.

The police responded to a domestic violence incident on Sportlaan in Bedum, Groningen, at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A 39-year-old woman from Het Hogeland had been assaulted. The suspect, a 41-year-old man from Het Hogeland, fled the scene.

The police suspected the man of attempted murder and started looking for him. Just after 8:30 p.m., the police spotted his car on the A6 in Flevoland and gave chase.

During the chase, the suspect crashed head-on into another vehicle on the N50 near Kampen. “The suspect was alone in his vehicle and died. The two occupants of the other vehicle also died,” the police said.

They were a 68-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman from Emmeloord. “They have no involvement in the earlier incident,” the police said. Their relatives have been informed.

Because the crash happened during a police chase, the Rijksrecherche will investigate. The Rijksrecherche is the department that handles internal investigations at the police and other government services. “In the interest of that investigation, we are reluctant to share further details,” the police said.