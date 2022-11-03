A 78-year-old woman from Vught died in the Jeroen Bosch hospital in Den Bosch early Thursday morning after getting into a physical fight with another patient. The police arrested the other patient, an 81-year-old woman from Heusden.

According to the police, the victim was in her bed when the other patient entered her room. The two women scuffled, and the 78-year-old fell to the ground. “The 78-year-old woman was later found to have died,” the police said. “An autopsy will have to determine the circumstances that led to her death.”

The police arrested the other woman in the hospital. She is under medical supervision “given her health situation.” The police have not yet been able to question her. “It is up to the Public Prosecution Service to determine the next steps concerning this suspect.”