The Netherlands is catching up in the area of climate change, believes Minister Rob Jetten (Climate and Energy). “A few years ago, we were really hopelessly behind when it came to our climate ambitions,” he said. And although the goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 55 percent in 2030 compared to 1990 is not yet in sight, it is getting “closer and closer,” according to Jetten.

According to Jetten, the Netherlands has been lagging behind for years when it comes to scaling up sustainable energy generation. “This energy crisis has shown once again that we have been addicted to cheap fossil energy for too long.” It is not without reason that next spring, when the Cabinet comes up with an additional package of climate measures, they will demand extra effort from the electricity sector, among others.

According to calculations by the Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency (PBL) of the government’s climate measures so far, the reduction of CO2 emissions in 2030 will be between 41 and 52 percent. Jetten noted that there are already-made agreements in the coalition agreement that have not yet been incorporated into these figures. But he acknowledged that “there really needs to be more.” There’s still time for that, he claimed.

Ultimately, the Cabinet is even aiming for a 60 percent reduction in emissions. That would mean achieving the 55 percent goal agreed upon within the EU even if things go awry, is the idea. According to Jetten, that shows that the Cabinet is convinced of the need. There is no longer a need for a judge to intervene, as the courts did in the climate case filed by Urgenda against the government.

The left-wing opposition in the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, is very critical of the Climate Memorandum presented by the Cabinet on Tuesday. It showed that the target for reducing CO2 emissions by 2030 has hardly come any closer than last year. “Completely unacceptable,” said PvdA MP Joris Thijssen.

According to Thijssen, the Cabinet lacks political leadership and a vision of “how they want to counter this greatest challenge facing humanity.” He suspects that the VVD and CDA, in particular, are “afraid of voters” in next year’s provincial elections.

“We are shocked and furious,” said GroenLinks MP Suzanne Kroger. “The world is on fire. And the government’s calculated climate plans show that the climate policy is failing.” She finds the plans “unworthy of a climate minister.”

Christine Teunissen of PvdD spoke of “unwillingness” on the part of the Cabinet to take climate change seriously. That is “dangerous and immoral,” she said. “Our future and that of our children and grandchildren are at stake. The next seven years will be critical. If we don’t do much more now, it will be too late.”

Raoul Boucke, a parliamentarian for coalition party D66, is less gloomy. “The climate goals are getting closer, and I’m confident we will achieve them.” But he pleads for more haste and less non-commitment. He believes that sustainability in the industry, the introduction of road pricing, and assistance in making homes more sustainable must be accelerated.