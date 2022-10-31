A man got attacked with an unknown substance in Venlo on Sunday afternoon. He was so seriously injured that the police had not been able to speak with him by 11:00 a.m. on Monday.

The man was transferred to a hospital in Rotterdam where he could get specific care for his injuries, a police spokesperson said to 1Limburg on Monday, calling it a “severe violent incident.”

The man was attacked on Florence Nightingalestraat 21, the police said. The police are looking for any surveillance camera or dashcam footage of the street, the Meeuwbeemd, and Hogeschoorweg from between midnight on Friday night and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The police are trying to figure out what happened and what the man was attacked with. “Much of what happened in the victim’s home is still unclear. That’s why we ask for the help of the public,” the police said.

According to 1Limburg, investigators considered the substance involved so dangerous that firefighters in protective suits took measurements both at the scene of the attack and at the hospital to prevent further contact with the substance.

The police have not arrested any suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.