The number of first-time asylum applications submitted in the Netherlands in the third quarter increased by just over 50 percent in the third quarter. Over 10,600 people submitted asylum applications for the first time, 3,555 more than in the previous quarter and 4,120 more than in the first quarter of 2022. The number of people applying to join family members in the Netherlands rose by 465 to 3,605, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reported on Monday based on figures from the immigration service IND.

Asylum seekers from Syria made up the largest group in the third quarter, with 4,605 Syrians filing their first asylum application in the Netherlands. That number doubled compared to the second quarter. The number of Afghan asylum seekers also increased significantly compared to Q2, by 58 percent to 995 asylum applications. People from Turkey were the third largest group, with 935 first applications.

With family reunification applications, the number of Turkish people applying to join their family in the Netherlands increased by 86 percent to 475 in the third quarter. Here too, Syrians filed the most applications at 2,445, up from 2,235 in the second quarter.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, more Ukrainians have fled to the Netherlands than in previous years. They don’t have to submit an asylum application, automatically receiving special refugee status. But a handful (5) did apply for asylum in the third quarter, down from 15 in the second quarter. Eighty Russians also applied for asylum in the third quarter, down from 170 in the second quarter and 120 in the first.