The police arrested a man and a woman on Friday night for the extortion and kidnapping of a 19-year-old woman from Roosendaal. The young woman had met a friend on Friday afternoon at a chalet park on the Schouwenbaan in Wouwse Plantage in Noord-Brabant. A man who is known to the victim was also present in the chalet.

The young woman's friend and the man forced her to transfer money from her bank account using firearms. The two then drove the victim to an ATM, where they forced her to withdraw money. Then, they left the young woman in a parking lot.

The suspects are a 23-year-old man from Roosendaal and a 20-year-old woman from Wouwse Plantage. They were arrested just after midnight at the chalet park. A gun and cash were also seized during their arrest. The two are still in custody for questioning on Saturday.