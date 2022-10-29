Saturday marked the warmest Oct. 29 ever measured in the Netherlands, both nationally and officially, Weeronline reports. Friday also broke a heat record.

In Maastricht it was 24.3 degrees on Saturday afternoon. The official record, for which the measurement in De Bilt is leading, was broken around 2 p.m. with 19.8 degrees. The old record from 2005 was 19.7 degrees.

Saturday's record is the sixth official date heat record this year, compared to one cold record in 2022. However, it will be cooler in the coming days.

On Sunday, the southeast of the Netherlands is expected to reach around 22 degrees. The national record for Oct. 30 is 22.6 degrees, measured in 2005. Temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees are expected at the end of next week.