Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema has canceled the planned statement of support for the LGBTI+ community that she asked local mosques to sign earlier in the month. This was a response to criticism from mosque leaders, who believed the mayor's request specifically singled out the Islamic community, according to AT5.

The statement of support against violence toward LGBTI+ community members was sent to several mosques in Amsterdam. The Blue Mosque called the statement "absurd, discriminatory and accusatory." Prominent mosques in Amsterdam said they would not sign the statement because they felt it stigmatized their religion.

"It's not going through, it's that simple. I canceled it," Halsema told AT5 about the statement. "Because it wasn't a political statement for me. I don't feel the need to push this in people's face in any other way. That was not the intention."

The Amsterdam mayor added that she did not understand the concern about stigmatization. She said she intended to send the statement to other religious community leaders later on, according to the NOS. "The idea behind it was to work with other religious organizations to make it clear that whatever your views are, violence should not be used."

Last week, DENK party leader Sheher Khan said that violence against LGBTI+ people was mainly caused by street culture and that Islam would contribute to more tolerance toward them. Halsema said she had "doubts" about this statement.

"I think there is also intolerance in religious circles and that it can also be passed on to the younger generations and I am concerned about that," Halsema said, according to AT5. "At the same time, I have always said that violence against LGBT people is not reserved for certain religious groups, but is part of the street culture in Amsterdam."