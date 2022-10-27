Netherlands residents fear a global disaster if “we do not drastically reduce our consumption of energy and goods in the coming years,” reports the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB’s annual Climate Survey shows that 74 percent of people in the Netherlands share this fear. According to 57 percent, the Russian war in Ukraine and the consequences for the gas price are also reasons to accelerate the transition to green energy.

Half of Netherlands residents say that a financial crisis is currently their biggest concern. 45 percent of all Europeans agree. A year ago, the coronavirus pandemic was the biggest concern. The Dutch also think the climate crisis and environmental problems are significant challenges for our country.

The Cabinet is not acting fast enough against climate change and environmental problems, according to 79 percent of Netherlands residents. Most people also feel that businesses and residents are unwilling to adapt their consumption patterns to combat climate change. The majority of Nehtelrnads residents think it is a good idea to, for example, levy more tax with more energy consumption.

In Europe, 80 percent now notice the effects of climate change in their daily lives. In Germany, it is 79 percent. In the Netherlands, 59 percent say they feel climate change. In our country, that percentage is the same as last year.

Only 29 percent believe that the Netherlands will succeed in reducing greenhouse gas emissions “substantially.” Of all Europeans, 36 percent believe their countries will fulfill the promise.

The EIB surveyed 28,000 Europeans from 30 countries. About 1,000 Netherlands residents completed the Climate Survey.

Leading scientists published a report on the health of the world’s population in relation to the climate crisis in The Lancet on Tuesday. They said that people are “at the mercy of a global addiction to fossil fuels.” The scientists see an increase in deaths from heat, hunger, and diseases and criticize the governments that continue to subsidize oil and gas.