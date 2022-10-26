The Dutch police seized 1.2 million euros in cash, several firearms, expensive watches, and fashion items during searches for a Spanish investigation into ATM bombings and money laundering. The police also arrested two suspects, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said on Wednesday.

The police searched various buildings in Naaldwijk and Alphen aan den Rijn on October 13 at the request of the Spanish authorities. Spain also asked the Netherlands to arrest the suspects - a 29-year-old man from Naaldwijk and a 34-year-old man from Schiedam - through the international legal aid center in The Hague.

“The intention is to extradite the recently arrested suspects to Spain,” the OM said.

Europol recently reported that the number of ATM bombings - criminals blowing ATMs open with explosives to get at the cash inside - was increasing in Europe. “In addition, extremely dangerous explosives are increasingly used, which even cause buildings to collapse and kill innocent people,” the European policing service said.