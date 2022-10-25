A roof collapse on the Anthony Fokkerweg in Amsterdam-Zuid left two people injured on Tuesday. An hour after the incident it remained unclear if there were victims under the rubble, but no other injuries were reported over the course of the afternoon. The wounded people were working for a demolition company at the time of the incident.

Een deel van het dak van een leegstaand bedrijfspand aan de #AnthonyFokkerweg in Amsterdam is ingestort. Er zijn 2 personen gewond geraakt. Zij worden naar het ziekenhuis vervoerd. Er zal door Bouw & Woningtoezicht en de arbeidsinspectie onderzoek gedaan worden naar de oorzaak. pic.twitter.com/DXnbMNeCbD — Robby Hiel (@PersburoUNN) October 25, 2022

A portion of a commercial building’s rooftop came crashing down by about 11:20 a.m., when the initial call to emergency services was made. The first responders sent to the scene included a large number of firefighters and police, as well as multiple paramedics. A trauma team was also dispatched by helicopter.

The two injured people were transported to an area hospital, the fire department said. The condition of the victims not immediately released.

The cause of the roof collapse was not immediately clear. The inspectorate for construction and housing, as well as the labor inspectorate will investigate the incident.