A partial solar eclipse can be observed in the Netherlands today. The moon will cover 22 percent of the sun’s surface, starting at 11:08 a.m. and reaching its peak at 12:05 p.m. The eclipse will be over by 1:03 p.m., Weeronline reports.

Tuesday morning will be cloudy and dry in many places, though the coastal provinces may get some rain. By 11:00 a.m., the cloud cover will dissipate somewhat, and there will be many clearings. “So the partial solar eclipse will be fairly easy to follow in most cases,” Weeronline said. Temperatures will be around 15 degrees, with a moderate southwesterly wind, fairly strong along the coast.

Those going outside to view the eclipse should not look directly at the sun, as this could cause permanent eye damage. Use eclipse glasses designed to look at the sun safely. You can also make a projection of the eclipse, for example, using a colander or cutting a hole in a piece of paper. Hold the colander or the paper with the hole in it up to the sun, and look at the shadow it casts to see the eclipse.

The next partial solar eclipse in the Netherlands will be on 29 March 2025. On 12 August 2026, the moon will cover up to 90 percent of the sun in the Netherlands.