Ouwehands Zoo will soon become the first zoo in the Netherlands to count koalas among its residents. The animal park will start construction on a koala enclosure in January and hopes to welcome its new residents after the summer of 2023.

According to Ouwenhands Zoo, koalas will fit nicely into the zoo’s goal to mainly contain animal species that are part of the EEP - the European breeding program for the conservation of endangered species. The zoo is also excited to educate visitors on this unique species.

The natural habitat of koalas is in Eastern Australia. Koalas are on the IUCN Red List as “vulnerable.” Australia declared the species “endangered” after their numbers rapidly declined due to bushfires and floods. There are koalas in animal parks and zoos all over the world to ensure a genetically healthy population and the conservation of the species through reproductive programs.

Ouwehand’s “Australia Experience” will cover 1,800 square meters, including a courtyard garden of approximately 170 square meters. As koalas are solitary animals, each animal will have its own indoor, night, and outdoor enclosure, mimicking their natural habitat as much as possible.