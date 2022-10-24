There’s a solid chance that Netherlands residents will be able to see the partial solar eclipse on Tuesday, according to Weeronline. Although clear skies are not on the cards, the chance of clearings is “quite high” when the eclipse is at its peak around noon.

The moon will cover 22 percent of the sun’s surface from the Netherlands’ viewpoint on Tuesday. The eclipse starts at 11:108 a.m. and ends at 1:03 p.m., peaking at 12:05 p.m.

After a rainy Monday, the weather will stabilize on Tuesday with less and less chance of rain. The north and west are most likely to still get some rain on Tuesday. The rest of the country should stay dry the entire day.

“We have to take into account low cloud fields and higher, thin veils of cloud moving over the country,” Weeronline said. “However, there are certainly bright spots in the form of clearings. As a result, the chance is quite high to get a good view of the sun around noon. All in all, reasonable prospects!”