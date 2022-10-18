If the weather plays along, a partial solar eclipse will be visible in the Netherlands next Tuesday, October 25. The moon will cover about 22 percent of the sun’s surface between 11:08 a.m. and 1:03 p.m., Weeronline reports.

At only 22 percent coverage, this eclipse won’t be very spectacular in the Netherlands. Russia will get the most out of it, with the moon covering 82 percent of the sun’s surface from the Russian viewpoint.

Tuesday’s partial eclipse will be dwarfed by the eclipse set to happen on 12 August 2026. Then the moon will cover up to 90 percent of the sun in the Netherlands. In parts of northern Spain and Iceland, the sun will be completely eclipsed.